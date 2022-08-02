Music Legend Diane Warren Said She Didn’t Mean To Shade Beyoncé After Questioning How Many People It Takes To Write A Song

Beyonce's Renaissance does credit a lot of songwriters on each song, partly because of the samples and interpolations used to create the lush, dense sound that nods to Black and queer music history. And Beyoncé is among the pop artists famous for turning to songwriting camps that proponents say emphasize collaboration in the creative process. "Alien Superstar" has 24 songwriters credited, including samples from the 2008 song "Moonraker" by John Michael Holiday, who performs as Foremost Poets, and the 1973 speech "Black Theater" by Barbara Ann Teer.

People on Twitter were quick to call out Warren for her take, and it also started a conversation about how Black and hip-hop artists collaborate with others.