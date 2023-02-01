Damar Hamlin Has Launched A CPR Challenge With The American Heart Association

Damar Hamlin is challenging people to learn CPR in a new partnership with the American Heart Association after his cardiac arrest during an NFL game on Jan. 2.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills safety thanks everyone for their support following his collapse and asks them to take part in his Three for Heart CPR Challenge.

"As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field," Hamlin says in the video, "and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love."

To complete the challenge, he asks people to go to heart.org/3 to watch a short video to learn hands-only CPR. Step two is to donate to the American Heart Association to fund CPR awareness. And step three is to challenge three friends to do the same.

Hamlin challenged Lebron James, Tom Brady, and Michelle Obama. As of Tuesday night, none of them have responded to Hamlin's challenge yet.