DaBaby Said He's Sorry For The Anti-Gay Comments That Led To Him Being Dropped By Music Festivals

DaBaby apologized on Monday for making anti-gay comments that led to three music festivals canceling his appearances and celebrities such as Elton John and Madonna criticizing him.

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," the rapper wrote on Instagram. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."



He added, "I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless."