How A Shooter Shattered A Typical Saturday Night At A Gay Bar, And How People Fought Back

It started out as one of the best nights Richard Fierro and his family had had in a long time.



Club Q, a longtime safe haven for LGBTQ people in Colorado Springs, was hosting a drag show on Saturday night. Fierro, his wife, his daughter, and her boyfriend, and others were out to celebrate a birthday, and one of his daughter's friends was performing. Videos from the club showed it was a typical night: happy people, music, and dancing.

But all of that changed just before midnight, when a person wearing tactical gear and carrying an AR-15-style rifle and handgun walked into the gay nightclub and began shooting. At 11:56 p.m., the first 911 call was made. By midnight, police officers were on the scene, and by 12:02 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

For those six or so minutes in between, club patrons fled, hid, and fought back. Fierro went directly toward the shooter.

"The guy came in shooting," Fierro, a 45-year-old former Army officer, told reporters outside his home Monday night. "Came in shooting. He was shooting. I don't know what the hell he was shooting at. I smelled cordite. I saw the flash."

The shooter killed five people and injured 18 more in those few minutes before he was subdued by Fierro and another person, Thomas James. Police and local officials have said the death toll could have been much higher if they hadn't intervened.

"I have never encountered a person who engaged in such heroic actions and was so humble about it," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said of Fierro on Monday.