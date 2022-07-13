Conservative Influencer Christian Walker Yelled At Kehlani In A Starbucks Drive-Thru Line For Allegedly Calling Him An “Asshole”
"Ma'am, ma'am. You don't need to tell baristas that I'm an asshole because I have an opinion. Get your drink and go away."
SweetSexySavage, even in line at Starbucks.
On Wednesday, Christian Walker, a conservative Black influencer, posted a 49-second video on Twitter in which he recorded himself yelling at singer Kehlani at a Starbucks drive-thru for telling the barista he's an "asshole."
"Everyone is entitled to an opinion and you're so rude, or you wouldn't be telling barista workers that I'm an asshole," Walker says in the video.
About 15 seconds into the video, Walker gets out of his car and approaches Kehlani's car in front of him.
"Ma'am, ma'am. You don't need to tell baristas that I'm an asshole because I have an opinion," Walker says to Kehlani. "Get your drink and go away."
The Grammy-nominated singer of "Distraction" looks at the camera and smiles, shaking their head.
"Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me? You want to tell baristas that I'm an asshole?" Walker then asks.
"Yeah, I'm telling them to be mindful," Kehlani replies, while Walker speaks loudly over her: "Well, you're the asshole."
Walker is the son of former NFL player Herschel Walker, a Republican who is running for Senate in Georgia with former president Donald Trump's endorsement. The elder Walker has made recent headlines for his seemingly illogical statements around climate change and his three other secret children. His influencer son's content is often trolling progressives, talking about how Black people are more racist than white people, how he supports a wall on the US–Mexico border, and that he is attracted to men but doesn't "identify with the rainbow cult."
In contrast, Kehlani has been very open about their sexuality as a lesbian.
"I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones," Walker tweeted on Wednesday. He also referred to Kehlani as the "singer that everyone’s forgotten about" in his tweet, although she's in the middle of a publicity wave for a new album and her tour starts this month.
On her Instagram stories, Kehlani acknowledged the video and shared a screenshot of an old tweet of Walker's from 2016, where he wrote, "i love kehlani soo much."
In another slide, Kehlani said they were in a virtual therapy appointment when Walker approached them.
In an email to BuzzFeed News, Walker defended his actions.
"Leftists don't get to call people names, spread hate, and sit back like they're the good guys without getting confronted," he said. "She was so affected by me getting a frappuccino and then had the audacity to say her 'therapy' was working."
A representative for Kehlani declined to comment.
Twitter users responded about the absurdity of the two beefing in the Starbucks drive-thru lane.