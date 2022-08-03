Chrissy Teigen Shared That She’s Pregnant Again After Experiencing A Stillbirth Two Years Ago

Teigen and Legend already have two kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. After experiencing partial placenta abruption, a severe complication, while expecting a third child in September 2020, Teigen wrote a Medium post, detailing the experience of loss at 20 weeks of pregnancy.



"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye," she wrote. "He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning."

She wrote she had to deliver the son they had planned to name Jack, knowing that he would not survive.

"My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes, mom sobbing through Thai prayer," she wrote. "I asked the nurses to show me his hands and feet and I kissed them over and over and over again. I have no idea when I stopped. It could have been 10 minutes or an hour."



Since May 2021, Teigen has taken a step back from the spotlight and social media after celebrities, including Courtney Stodden and Farrah Abraham, accused her of bullying. In July, Teigen posted on Instagram that she had been sober for one year.

"I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow," she wrote on Instagram. "I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.

"There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family. While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze."