Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comment Has Generated Backlash From Hollywood And Beyond

Fuller House actor Candace Cameron Bure is blaming the media for twisting her words after she was quoted in a Wall Street Journal story saying that only “traditional marriages” would be in the movies she produces. The comment sparked backlash from people like JoJo Siwa, with whom she has had a social media run-in before.

The Wall Street Journal profile, titled "Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Put Christianity Back in Christmas Movies," caught attention because Bure said same-sex couples would not be featured in the movies she produces for the network Great American Family.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.



After the profile came out, Siwa, who is queer, called out Bure on Instagram.