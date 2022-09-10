The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested

The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday.



Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.



According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses flagged down police during the attack, but when officers arrived, Castro was already dead. Local media outlets reported that the weapon was a sword, but authorities have only described it as a "stabbing instrument."

Castro is the mother of two children, one of whom is Landaeta’s 1-year-old daughter.

