Hundreds Of People Stampeded Into BravoCon's Panel With "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Cast Before Booing Lisa Rinna

When people started being let into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon on Friday, Jessie could feel the panic in the air.
Suddenly, hundreds of (mainly white) women were stepping over and going under ropes in a rush to find a seat inside.
"So many things were wrong from the jump, this chaos seemed inevitable," Jessie Nguyen, who took the video, told BuzzFeed News. "They didn’t have separate queues between panel convos and the lines have been so long due to clear overbooking — people just got desperate to see anything."
Once inside to watch the panel, Nguyen didn't last long. She said the "anxiety and panic in the room was palpable" and she would be better off watching the cast speak somewhere else. Plus, if she waited in the main area, she would have a higher chance of running into one of the Bravo women organically.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel was a hot one to get into, apparently so fans could get a taste of the drama surrounding cast members Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton.
In the latest season of Beverly Hills, Rinna accused Hilton of having a meltdown at a nightclub and said her behavior escalated afterward at Hilton's sister Kyle's house. Rinna even told her fellow castmates that her experience was so stressful that her health would be affected if she didn't keep speaking up about it.
But many fans are so Team Not Rinna that when she appeared at the panel, she was booed. In true Rinna fashion, she responded by flipping off the crowd.
Nguyen said she didn't see anyone get hurt rushing into the panel, but she felt frustrated considering the high ticket prices and that the access to the panels wasn't meeting expectations.
"The vibe has clearly shifted, very quickly," she said.
Nguyen paid $500 for her general admission ticket to BravoCon — a weekend-long event that allows fans to see and mingle with "Bravolebrities" during panels, concerts, and other events.
In the video Nguyen took, someone in the background can be heard comparing what was happening to the infamous Fyre Festival, the 2017 failed music festival that left attendees hungry, sleeping in tents, and without entertainment.
Representatives for BravoCon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rinna told Extra TV that she thought getting booed was a "rite of passage."
"I've been in this business for like 32 years," she said. "I've never been booed in my life and I was like, 'Wow, that's cool.' Is there something wrong with me?"
"To be honest, I feel for the talent as much as the fans," Nguyen said.