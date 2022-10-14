Hundreds Of People Stampeded Into BravoCon's Panel With "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Cast Before Booing Lisa Rinna

Nguyen said she didn't see anyone get hurt rushing into the panel, but she felt frustrated considering the high ticket prices and that the access to the panels wasn't meeting expectations.

"The vibe has clearly shifted, very quickly," she said.



Nguyen paid $500 for her general admission ticket to BravoCon — a weekend-long event that allows fans to see and mingle with "Bravolebrities" during panels, concerts, and other events.

In the video Nguyen took, someone in the background can be heard comparing what was happening to the infamous Fyre Festival, the 2017 failed music festival that left attendees hungry, sleeping in tents, and without entertainment.



Representatives for BravoCon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rinna told Extra TV that she thought getting booed was a "rite of passage."

"I've been in this business for like 32 years," she said. "I've never been booed in my life and I was like, 'Wow, that's cool.' Is there something wrong with me?"



"To be honest, I feel for the talent as much as the fans," Nguyen said.