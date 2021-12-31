More Than 500 Homes Have Been Destroyed By Fast-Moving Wildfires In Colorado

More than 500 homes were destroyed and tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate after high winds whipped two wildfires in suburban areas near Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday.

Both fires were likely started by downed power lines, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said, but officials are continuing to investigate. As of Thursday evening, only one injury had been reported — debris blew into a police officer's eye — but Pelle stressed the human toll could be higher.

“Due to the magnitude of this fire, we would not be surprised if there are injuries or fatalities," Pelle said during a press conference.



The Middle Fork and Marshall fires started Thursday morning and exploded as wind gusts of more than 100 mph hit the region. As of Thursday evening, the Marshall fire had burned through 1,600 acres, prompting evacuations in Superior and Louisville, as well as parts of Broomfield. Videos on social media showed people leaving stores that shut down as smoke loomed.