A Man Has Been Arrested After Surveillance Video Showed Someone Trying To Abduct A Barista Through A Drive-Thru Window

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping on Tuesday after police released chilling surveillance video showing someone trying to pull a barista through a drive-thru window.

On Wednesday, police in Auburn, Washington, identified the suspect was Matthew Darnell, but it's still unclear if he had any connection to the barista or the coffee business. In Darnell's first court appearance, the judge found probable cause for attempted kidnapping in the second degree, and his bail was set at $500,000, according to police.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. Monday, and police posted the surveillance video Monday night. In the video, the barista is handing change to a man in a pickup truck when he uses what police described as a "looped ziptie device" to try and drag her through the drive-thru window.

After she manages to pull away and shut the window, he drives off, leaving behind his change.