A$AP Rocky Has Been Charged With Assault For Allegedly Shooting At A Former Friend

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting a gun at a former friend last November, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office announced Monday.



“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” George Gascón, the DA, said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”



A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, according to the DA's office.

In April, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement that said during the confrontation, Mayers fired a handgun at the victim, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment. Mayers and two other men allegedly fled on foot after the shooting, police said. The victim's name was not released.



Mayers was then arrested on April 20 after he landed at Los Angeles International Airport in a private plane. Mayers's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mayers welcomed his first child, a boy, in May with his girlfriend, Rihanna.