The Woman Suspected Of Killing Elite Cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson Was Captured In Costa Rica

Strickland, who is also a professional cyclist, told police that he had been dating and living with Armstrong for roughly three years, but during a break in their relationship last October he became involved with Wilson.



On the day Wilson was killed, Strickland went swimming with her but lied to Armstrong about where he was, telling her he had dropped flowers off for someone and his phone was dead, officials said.

According to the arrest warrant, during Strickland's interview with police he spoke highly of Wilson and her accomplishments as a cyclist, calling her the "best female cyclist in the United States." But he described Armstrong as a "participant" and said she held him back during races.

Strickland told police that at the end of 2021, he bought firearms for himself and Armstrong. According to authorities, an anonymous caller also said that when Armstrong found out about Wilson in January she became "furious" and talked about wanting to her.

Last week, investigators announced they had located Armstrong's Jeep in Austin, where she sold it to a dealer. She then allegedly used a fake passport to fly to Costa Rica. A joint federal task force was able to track Armstrong down weeks later to a beachside hostel.

Wilson's family set up a GoFundMe in honor of Wilson to fund youth organizations that help young people find "self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing." The GoFundMe has so far raised more than $136,000.

"With your generosity, and Mo's loving spirit, let's help as many youth as possible pursue their dreams," the GoFundMe states.

