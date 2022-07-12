Two People Were Killed In A Series Of Robberies At 7-Eleven Stores On 7/11 Day

Two people were killed and several wounded in a series of armed robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Southern California early Monday.



At least six stores reported robberies, and so far, police believe the same suspect was responsible for several of them. It's unclear if one or multiple shooters were involved, and the investigations are ongoing — including if the date, which is the convenience store's National 7/11 Day, had any significance.

So far, investigators told BuzzFeed News they've connected the robberies in the cities of Brea, Riverside, and La Habra, and Santa Ana police also believe the same suspect targeted the 7-Eleven in their city, the Associated Press reported. Other robberies were also reported in Upland and Ontario. As of Monday evening, no one had been taken into custody.

The first robbery was reported just before 1 a.m. in Upland, and another took place early Monday in Ontario, CBS LA reported. No one was injured in those incidents.

At about 1:50 a.m., Riverside police responded to another robbery at the 7-Eleven on La Sierra Avenue.

The suspect entered the store with a gun, robbed the clerk, shot a customer, and then fled on foot, police told BuzzFeed News in an email. The gunshot victim is in "grave condition."