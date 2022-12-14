“They Were Babies”: Parents Of School Shooting Victims Are Sharing Their Grief On The 10-Year Anniversary Of Sandy Hook

It's been 10 years since 20 children and six school employees were killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The violence shocked the nation, yet since then, little has changed. In the dozens of school shootings that followed, 117 students and teachers have been killed. BuzzFeed News this week remembered each one of them; some had dreams of growing up to be football players, marine biologists, or artists. Others never lived long enough to find their unique talents.

Family members of school shooting victims are also reflecting on the Sandy Hook anniversary in social media posts, sharing the grief they feel and frustration that shootings keep happening.

Some recalled watching the events at Sandy Hook unfold in 2012, never imagining they would one day so personally relate to the victims and their families.



Gloria Cazares, whose 10-year-old daughter Jackie was killed in the Uvalde shooting that left 18 other kids and two teachers dead, tweeted that she remembered holding her daughter as a 6-month-old while posting on social media in support of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

