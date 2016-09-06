BuzzFeed News

Which Alt Are You?

Which Alt Are You?

Find out which one of the 2015/16 Alts you are!

By OxAlts

Posted on September 6, 2016, at 11:53 a.m. ET

  1. Which solo would you be desperate to sing?

    This Woman's Work (Kate Bush)
    Killer Queen (Queen)
    Skyfall (Adele)
    September (Earth, Wind and Fire)
    Poison (Bell Biv Davoe)
    Latch (Disclosure)
    I'm Not the Only One (Sam Smith)
    Put Your Records On (Corinne Bailey Rae)
    Anything from Les Miserables

  2. If for some awful reason you couldn't join the Alts, which other a cappella group would you go for?

    The Oxford Gargoyles
    Out of the Blue
    All the King's Men
    The Techtonics
    The Alleycats
    The Bristol Suspensions
    Ergh, I don't even like a cappella anyway

  3. Pick a food

    Avocado on toast
    Doughnuts (vegan or otherwise)
    A scotch pie
    Boots Meal Deal
    Anything to do with brunch
    Abokado
    Homemade chocolate cake

  4. Pick a nickname

    Babyface
    Straight Outta Eton
    Good Cop
    Bad Cop
    Vegan AF
    Sass Queen
    Pop Princess
    Steven Spielberg

  5. Pick a Disney Princess

    Snow White
    Belle
    Elsa
    Aurora
    Cinderella
    Mulan
    Jasmine

  6. Pick an accessory

    A Choker
    A string necklace
    An earring
    Alts stash
    Glasses
    A hickey
    Bright orange shorts

  7. Which Pitch Perfect character do you relate to most?

    Beca (Anna Kendrick)
    Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson)
    Chloe (Brittany Snow)
    Aubrey (Anna Camp)
    Cynthia Rose (Ester Dean)
    Lilly (Hanna Mae Lee)
    Stacie (Alexis Knapp)
    Jesse (Skylar Austin)
    Benji (Ben Platt)
    Bumper (Adam Devine)
    The hot DJ

  8. Where would you like to be proposed to?

    At an Alts concert obviously
    At a Tenerbrae concert
    At VFUK
    Anywhere private
    On the top of Arthur's Seat
    Somewhere in Cornwall
    On the Millennium Bridge

  9. Finally, pick a catchphrase

    What is this, a chip shop?
    #GOALS
    It's WedneSlay
    Poison?
    SOME NIGHTSSS
    It's so flat, it's two dimensional
    I just found this great vegan bakery...