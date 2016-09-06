Which Alt Are You?
Find out which one of the 2015/16 Alts you are!
Which solo would you be desperate to sing?This Woman's Work (Kate Bush)Killer Queen (Queen)Skyfall (Adele)September (Earth, Wind and Fire)Poison (Bell Biv Davoe)Latch (Disclosure)I'm Not the Only One (Sam Smith)Put Your Records On (Corinne Bailey Rae)Anything from Les Miserables
If for some awful reason you couldn't join the Alts, which other a cappella group would you go for?The Oxford GargoylesOut of the BlueAll the King's MenThe TechtonicsThe AlleycatsThe Bristol SuspensionsErgh, I don't even like a cappella anyway
Pick a foodAvocado on toastDoughnuts (vegan or otherwise)A scotch pieBoots Meal DealAnything to do with brunchAbokadoHomemade chocolate cake
Pick a nicknameBabyfaceStraight Outta EtonGood CopBad CopVegan AFSass QueenPop PrincessSteven Spielberg
Pick a Disney PrincessSnow WhiteBelleElsaAuroraCinderellaMulanJasmine
Pick an accessoryA ChokerA string necklaceAn earringAlts stashGlassesA hickeyBright orange shorts
Which Pitch Perfect character do you relate to most?Beca (Anna Kendrick)Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson)Chloe (Brittany Snow)Aubrey (Anna Camp)Cynthia Rose (Ester Dean)Lilly (Hanna Mae Lee)Stacie (Alexis Knapp)Jesse (Skylar Austin)Benji (Ben Platt)Bumper (Adam Devine)The hot DJ
Where would you like to be proposed to?At an Alts concert obviouslyAt a Tenerbrae concertAt VFUKAnywhere privateOn the top of Arthur's SeatSomewhere in CornwallOn the Millennium Bridge
Finally, pick a catchphraseWhat is this, a chip shop?#GOALSIt's WedneSlayPoison?SOME NIGHTSSSIt's so flat, it's two dimensionalI just found this great vegan bakery...
