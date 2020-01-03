 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Threat Of World War III Has Become A Meme And No One Knows How To Feel About It

Trending

The Threat Of World War III Has Become A Meme And No One Knows How To Feel About It

"Do you fuck with the war?"

By Otillia Steadman and Ryan C. Brooks

Picture of Otillia Steadman Otillia Steadman BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Ryan C. Brooks Ryan C. Brooks BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 3, 2020, at 2:19 p.m. ET

Donald Trump ordered the drone strike of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Thursday night, escalating a simmering conflict between the US and Iran that had flared up after an American contractor was killed in Iraq in late December.

The decision to kill Soleimani, who was one of the most powerful people in Iran and directed bloody conflicts around the Middle East, followed a New Year's Eve attack on the US embassy in Baghdad by an Iran-backed militia. Iranian officials vowed revenge for Soleimani's death, and the US is reportedly sending 3,000 more troops to the region.

The attack threw social media punditry into overdrive, and sent unverified or bogus information flying around the internet.

This being 2020, though, many people took these dire predictions — it's World War III! — and did what any sensible person with an internet connection would do: Channeled their existential dread into memes.

As one TikTok user asked: "Do you fuck with the war?"

The teens have been making content about Iran
Ryan Brooks @ryanbrooks

The teens have been making content about Iran

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people seemed ready?

Me dodging Iran’s bullets, after Trump drafts me to fight for World War 3 #WWIII
Why Not Me? @All_Cake88

Me dodging Iran’s bullets, after Trump drafts me to fight for World War 3 #WWIII

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the resounding answer was, no, absolutely not.

Me meeting my homies in prison after we all refused the draft for WWIII
𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞‼️🎅🏿 @PlayoffNugs

Me meeting my homies in prison after we all refused the draft for WWIII

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person posted about tearing up a draft letter because they didn't want to fight in a "mindless forever war."

There’s just tons of content about potentially getting drafted
Ryan Brooks @ryanbrooks

There’s just tons of content about potentially getting drafted

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many others simply detailed their strategies for avoiding a draft. (There has been zero mention of a draft and the US currently has an all-volunteer military.)

Everyone with asthma who can’t be drafted for World War III
joe @ZovkoJoey

Everyone with asthma who can’t be drafted for World War III

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others argued that due to the military's history of discrimination against gay people and current discrimination against trans people, that they should not be drafted.

so if the LGBTQ isn’t welcomed in the military, we shouldn’t get drafted RIGHT?
abel⚡️ @choloabel

so if the LGBTQ isn’t welcomed in the military, we shouldn’t get drafted RIGHT?

Reply Retweet Favorite

This guy is trying to find the bright side:

the ww3 faguettes are gonna run that bitch
Ricky Odriosola @Ricky7Odriosola

the ww3 faguettes are gonna run that bitch

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others made jokes about fake birth certificates and fleeing the country.

When the US government asks for my birth certificate so they can draft me for #WW3
JV 🇵🇷 @noowaayyjose

When the US government asks for my birth certificate so they can draft me for #WW3

Reply Retweet Favorite
@alan.v12

Tag your friends #ww3 #war #foryou #mexican #latino #funny #donaldtrump #tiktokww3 #new #newtrend

♬ original sound - kahvvvjjjjjhh

And one person advised the logical strategy for anyone online: just block the Army, Navy, Air Force on Twitter.

@rihannasroach

can’t get drafted if they can’t see me #wwiii #worldwar3 #welpitsover #viral #ThatsWhatILike #usarmy #usmarines

♬ Hell 2 da Naw - Bullwinkle Boyz

Some people thought memes were inappropriate for war.

Also, if a potential war and the deaths of countless people is grounds for jokes and memes, then it's probably time to really examine how much the internet has poisoned your mind and heart
Zito @_Zeets

Also, if a potential war and the deaths of countless people is grounds for jokes and memes, then it's probably time to really examine how much the internet has poisoned your mind and heart

Reply Retweet Favorite
#WWIII No kind of war is funny and this is fucking absurd. I hate the way you use the trend like this to make memes about people dying in a massive scale. Stop this pile of crap.
Khashayar Danesh @ArcticFive

#WWIII No kind of war is funny and this is fucking absurd. I hate the way you use the trend like this to make memes about people dying in a massive scale. Stop this pile of crap.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But other social media users acknowledged that deep down they were really just scared. As are we all.

Me laughing at these World War 3 memes knowing this shit might happen #WWIII
Twist 27-27 @Survivor372018

Me laughing at these World War 3 memes knowing this shit might happen #WWIII

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me reading all the memes about World War 3 but also thinking about the consequences if it really happened : #WWIII #WorldWar3
Mohamed Enieb @its_menieb

Me reading all the memes about World War 3 but also thinking about the consequences if it really happened : #WWIII #WorldWar3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Welcome to 2020, everyone. Godspeed.

ADVERTISEMENT