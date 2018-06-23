The US Open Is Making A Big Change About Pregnancy That Could Benefit Serena Williams

“It’s OK to go out and be a woman and become a mother and then come back to your job,” said the head of the US Tennis Association.

The US Open will change the way it seeds female players returning from pregnancy during the upcoming tournament as part of a move that could be a potential boon for Serena Williams.

Katrina Adams, the president and chair of the board of the United States Tennis Association, which runs the US Open, told the New York Times players shouldn’t suffer a penalty when they return to the court after having a baby.

“It’s the right thing to do for these mothers that are coming back,” Adams told the Times.

Seeding is the system through which tennis officials assign athletes positions in a tournament so that top players are not facing one another in early rounds.

The change comes after Williams wasn’t granted a seeded spot in the French Open when she returned to the game after the birth of her daughter, Alexis, as the French tournament only considers a player’s Women’s Tennis Association ranking in seeding.

Williams was No. 1 in the world when she won the Australian Open in January 2017 a few weeks into her pregnancy. But she subsequently dropped 490 places due to missing games as a result of having a child and has since struggled to regain her peak form.

"It’s actually hard to play when I can’t physically serve," Williams said at a press conference after dropping out of the French Open earlier this month ahead of a fourth-round match, citing an injury. “Every match has been getting better. Physically I’ve been great. I can only take solace in the fact that I’m going to get better."