Trump Attacked The Credibility Of The Woman Who Says Brett Kavanaugh Sexually Assaulted Her

Trump suggested that Palo Alto professor Christine Blasey Ford had exaggerated the incident in order to damage Kavanaugh’s nomination, saying, “if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been filed immediately.”

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her at a party when they were both teenagers in the '80s. She described an incident in which she says Kavanaugh attempted to remove her clothing and covered her mouth when she tried to scream.

Ford told the Washington Post that she did not report the incident at the time because she was afraid her parents would find out that she had been drinking. She told a therapist about the incident in 2012, and has also taken a polygraph test that showed that she was being truthful about the incident.



Trump also defended Kavanaugh as “a fine man, with an impeccable reputation” and accused “radical left wing” politicians of sabotaging the nomination, saying “they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter.”