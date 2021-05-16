A 9-Month-Old Tiger That Was Taken On The Run From Police Has Been Found Safe

A tiger that roamed a neighborhood, then was taken on the run from police by a man suspected of murder, was turned in to authorities on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department, which had been searching for the animal for nearly a week, posted on Twitter that the tiger, a 9-month-old named India, had been found and appears to be healthy. The department said the tiger was handed over by the wife of the man who last week loaded the animal into a Jeep Cherokee and fled from officers.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, who had been out on bond as he faces an unrelated murder charge in Fort Bend County, was arrested on Monday — without the tiger.

His wife, Gia Cuevas, on Saturday joined police when they recovered the tiger and can be seen petting and bottle feeding the cat in a video with Houston police Commander Ron Borza. Borza said the tiger appears to be fairly tame, but weighs 175 pounds and still has claws. India will be transferred to the Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch wildlife sanctuary, he said.

“In no way, shape, or form should you have an animal like that in your household,” Borza said. "That animal was extremely powerful if he wanted to overcome you, he could do it instantly.”

Officers were first called to a residential neighborhood in the city on May 9 when someone using the app Nextdoor posted about the cat roaming around houses and lawns.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives nearby saw the post on Nextdoor and showed up shortly afterward to help, according to local TV station KHOU. He told KHOU that the tiger stalked him across the street, but didn’t appear to be particularly aggressive.