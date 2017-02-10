This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Survivors Of Domestic Abuse Turn Their Scars Into Art

Vadim Braydov / AP

“It's really scary, scary to look at this problem and hear what people are saying," she told the AP.

Women say that the tattoos help them feel more comfortable in public because people stop asking about the scars and start complimenting their tattoos, she added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law earlier this week decriminalizing “light” domestic abuse this week. While the law’s sponsors argue that it will give families an opportunity to resolve their conflicts without unnecessary state intervention, Amnesty International has called the law “a sickening attempt to further trivialize domestic violence” and said that the law “rides roughshod over women’s rights.”