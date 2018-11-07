It’s Election Day and people everywhere are getting their democracy on.

I mean, if you don’t post a selfie with your voter sticker, do you even exist?

So, naturally, when area dad McKay Coppins heard his daughter Ellie was upset this morning, he thought it was because she didn’t get to go vote with him.

“We’ve been trying to teach her — to instill good civic attitudes and the importance of being engaged in politics,” said Coppins, who used to report for this very internet news website.

Despite the civic lessons, Coppins and his wife Annie decided it would be easier to go to the polls alone.

So, they had a neighbor come watch their kids while they snuck out to cast their ballots.

When Ellie, who is 5, found out that her mom and dad had gone to her school — which is where their polling station is located — without her, she was upset.

“Ellie is sobbing that we didn’t take her,” Annie told Coppins, as he was getting ready to head to work. She asked if Coppins would take Ellie back to the school to show her everything, and Coppins jumped at the opportunity to share the experience with his daughter.

“I thought it was going to be such a great opportunity to educate,” he said. “I was feeling really — I had my ‘just voted’ sticker — I was feeling very patriotic and excited about participating in the democratic process, and I thought I can instill this in her.”