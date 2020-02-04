 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Iowa Caucus Was A Mess, But At Least We've Got Memes?

Trending

The Iowa Caucus Was A Mess, But At Least We've Got Memes?

The Fyre Fest of the 2020 campaign.

By Otillia Steadman

Picture of Otillia Steadman Otillia Steadman BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 4, 2020, at 11:25 a.m. ET

Wellllllllllllllllllp. The 2020 campaign has officially begun, and it's not off to a great start.

The Iowa caucuses took place Monday night in 1,682 precincts around the state and 87 satellite locations around the country and the world. But, as the night wore on, it became clear that things weren't going quite as planned.

The Iowa Democratic Party revamped the process for 2020, taking a number of steps to make the caucuses more transparent and accessible, including a new app for precincts to report results. They did so after a contentious outcome in 2016, when Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders finished neck and neck. But by late Monday, precinct chairs were struggling to report results to the party, and the party announced that the results would be delayed until sometime Tuesday.

me waking up in the middle of the night to see what’s going on with the iowa caucus
Olive Rae Brinker @olivebrinker

me waking up in the middle of the night to see what’s going on with the iowa caucus

Reply Retweet Favorite

By Tuesday morning, there still weren't any results.

my god how did I not wake up to Iowa Caucus results
Natalie Shure @nataliesurely

my god how did I not wake up to Iowa Caucus results

Reply Retweet Favorite

People compared it to the disastrous Fyre Festival.

Iowa Caucus: The Fyre Fest of 2020 campaign
Lizz "Hollywood Death Cult" Winstead @lizzwinstead

Iowa Caucus: The Fyre Fest of 2020 campaign

Reply Retweet Favorite

And suggested that Fyre Festival founders Billy McFarland and Ja Rule might have actually organized the caucuses too.

Newly released image of the DNC officials who organized the Iowa caucus this year #IACaucus #IowaCaucuses
W. E. B. Dem Bois @WEB_DemBois

Newly released image of the DNC officials who organized the Iowa caucus this year #IACaucus #IowaCaucuses

Reply Retweet Favorite

A bunch of people had ideas about what had gone wrong.

The notorious app that crashed from the Iowa Caucus. #IowaCaucas #IowaCaucuses
AGEE @americanmovi

The notorious app that crashed from the Iowa Caucus. #IowaCaucas #IowaCaucuses

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sucks that this was the dude in charge of counting the votes. https://t.co/hZ29sncqAX
Annie Russell @anniemrussell

Sucks that this was the dude in charge of counting the votes. https://t.co/hZ29sncqAX

Reply Retweet Favorite
In another bizarre twist of fate, the Iowa Caucus has been quarantined, due to a rare case of moronovirus.
In Pursuit of Truth @IPOT1776

In another bizarre twist of fate, the Iowa Caucus has been quarantined, due to a rare case of moronovirus.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Without results, people came up with all different kinds of ways to figure out who won.

The DNC is bringing in someone who they feel is good at predicting outcomes to decide the winner of the Caucus. #IowaCaucas
LoneStarLegends @psorloser

The DNC is bringing in someone who they feel is good at predicting outcomes to decide the winner of the Caucus. #IowaCaucas

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is how they should settle the Iowa Caucus
🌑 @Kofie

This is how they should settle the Iowa Caucus

Reply Retweet Favorite
just saying, tulsi would win if the iowa caucus was conducted battle royale style
MJ @morganisawizard

just saying, tulsi would win if the iowa caucus was conducted battle royale style

Reply Retweet Favorite
BREAKING: celestial toad confirms caucus results “lost to sands of time”
Spencer Rothbell @srothbell

BREAKING: celestial toad confirms caucus results “lost to sands of time”

Reply Retweet Favorite

Naturally, there were a bunch of conspiracy theories. (There is no evidence of hacking or interference in the caucus by Russia or anyone else.)

BREAKING: Putin says he will release the results of the Iowa caucus in exchange for some real estate in Ukraine.
Sergio Siano @SergioJSiano

BREAKING: Putin says he will release the results of the Iowa caucus in exchange for some real estate in Ukraine.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some unexpected "winners" were declared.

The Iowa caucus results are delayed because they don’t want us to know the truth... All your delegates belong to JEB!
Eric Brakey @SenatorBrakey

The Iowa caucus results are delayed because they don’t want us to know the truth... All your delegates belong to JEB!

Reply Retweet Favorite
BREAKING NEWS!!! MeanCat has decided that he has won the Iowa Caucus cuz why not.
Patrick Skinner @SkinnerPm

BREAKING NEWS!!! MeanCat has decided that he has won the Iowa Caucus cuz why not.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Congratulations to the Caucus City Chiefs and the great state of Illinois! https://t.co/kw6wKzwnIM
Kevin M. Kruse @KevinMKruse

Congratulations to the Caucus City Chiefs and the great state of Illinois! https://t.co/kw6wKzwnIM

Reply Retweet Favorite

Somebody, congratulate Willis Brown, whoever he is.

Thank you everyone . I can’t believe I won the Iowa caucus. It’s just so surreal.👊😜
Willis Brown @willisbro

Thank you everyone . I can’t believe I won the Iowa caucus. It’s just so surreal.👊😜

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people were here for the drama.

Me: I’d never watch the Iowa caucus. Me when the Iowa caucus goes off the rails:
DUMPSTERFIRE2020 🔥 @BridgetPhetasy

Me: I’d never watch the Iowa caucus. Me when the Iowa caucus goes off the rails:

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people were straight-up cOnFuSed.

It's a really bad day to not know what the fuck a caucus is
Ciara McShane @Ciara87C

It's a really bad day to not know what the fuck a caucus is

Reply Retweet Favorite
the most confusing thing about the whole iowa caucus thing how anyone let it happen more than once
m i t h @ManlnTheHoody

the most confusing thing about the whole iowa caucus thing how anyone let it happen more than once

Reply Retweet Favorite

But most people agreed that whatever had happened, it wasn't good!

I don’t like this 3rd phase of the Iowa Caucus
Nick @nbilka

I don’t like this 3rd phase of the Iowa Caucus

Reply Retweet Favorite

No matter what the results though, get ready, because New Hampshire is next.

Dear #IACaucus, Don’t worry. We got this. Signed. #FITN @nhdems @nhgop
NH Journal @NewHampJournal

Dear #IACaucus, Don’t worry. We got this. Signed. #FITN @nhdems @nhgop

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT