The Iowa Caucus Was A Mess, But At Least We've Got Memes?
The Fyre Fest of the 2020 campaign.
Wellllllllllllllllllp. The 2020 campaign has officially begun, and it's not off to a great start.
The Iowa caucuses took place Monday night in 1,682 precincts around the state and 87 satellite locations around the country and the world. But, as the night wore on, it became clear that things weren't going quite as planned.
The Iowa Democratic Party revamped the process for 2020, taking a number of steps to make the caucuses more transparent and accessible, including a new app for precincts to report results. They did so after a contentious outcome in 2016, when Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders finished neck and neck. But by late Monday, precinct chairs were struggling to report results to the party, and the party announced that the results would be delayed until sometime Tuesday.
By Tuesday morning, there still weren't any results.
People compared it to the disastrous Fyre Festival.
And suggested that Fyre Festival founders Billy McFarland and Ja Rule might have actually organized the caucuses too.
A bunch of people had ideas about what had gone wrong.
Without results, people came up with all different kinds of ways to figure out who won.
Naturally, there were a bunch of conspiracy theories. (There is no evidence of hacking or interference in the caucus by Russia or anyone else.)
And some unexpected "winners" were declared.
Somebody, congratulate Willis Brown, whoever he is.
Some people were here for the drama.
A lot of people were straight-up cOnFuSed.
But most people agreed that whatever had happened, it wasn't good!
No matter what the results though, get ready, because New Hampshire is next.
