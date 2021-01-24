A Police Officer Drove Through A Crowd And Ran Over At Least One Person

Graphic videos shows a police SUV ramming a crowd and running over at least one person in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday.

Tacoma police are now investigating the officer's actions as a potential use of deadly force. The person who was run over was taken to a hospital, and no information was available about their condition as of Sunday.

In videos from the scene posted to Twitter, the police SUV revs its engine while a group of people surround it in the street. The SUV briefly backs up, and then charges forward as people in the crowd scream. One person can be seen on the ground as the front and rear wheels of the vehicle roll over them.

"I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident,” interim Police Chief Mike Ake said in a press release. “I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight’s event, and am committed to our Department’s full cooperation in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department’s response during the incident.”

