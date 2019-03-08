"The Simpsons" Is Pulling An Episode Featuring The Voice Of Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson with Wade Robson (front left) and family. The image is featured in the documentary Leaving Neverland on HBO.

The production team behind The Simpsons has decided to pull an episode featuring the voice of Michael Jackson from circulation following allegations by two men in HBO’s recent documentary Leaving Neverland that Jackson abused them when they were children, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.

The decision was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In the documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck give detailed interviews saying that Jackson sexually abused them over a period of years starting when they were 7 and 10, respectively. Robson and Safechuck also discuss emotional manipulation, including alleged attempts by Jackson to distance them from their parents.

“The documentary gave evidence of monstrous behavior,” executive producer James Brooks said, explaining the decision to the Wall Street Journal.

“It feels clearly the only choice to make,” said Brooks.

In the 1991 episode "Stark Raving Dad," Homer Simpson meets a man who claims to be Jackson while in a mental institution and the man ends up writing a birthday song for Lisa. The character, Leon Kompowsky, was voiced by Jackson.