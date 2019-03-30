A Judge Ruled Requiring Girls To Wear Skirts At School Violates The Constitution

A North Carolina school's policy of requiring girls to wear skirts as part of their uniform was struck down by a federal judge for violating the constitution's equal protection clause.

“The skirts requirement causes the girls to suffer a burden the boys do not, simply because they are female,” wrote US District Judge Malcolm Harris in his ruling.

The lawsuit against Charter Day School in Leland was originally filed in 2016 by the ACLU on behalf of three students aged 5, 10, and 14.

“I created a petition to ask my school to change its policy that says girls have to wear skirts to school or risk being punished,” wrote the oldest student involved in the case, Keely Burks, in a post on the ACLU’s website.

“My friends and I got more than 100 signatures on our petition, but it was taken from us by a teacher and we never got it back,” Burks said. “Now we are turning to the ACLU for help.”