Rapper 6ix9ine Was Reportedly Assaulted And Robbed

The rapper told New York police that his attackers had a gun and forced him to hand over jewelry before fleeing.

Rapper 6ix9ine is recovering in the hospital after reportedly being assaulted and robbed early Sunday.

New York police did not confirm his identity but did tell BuzzFeed News that they are investigating the assault and robbery of a 22-year-old man in Brooklyn that occurred at the same time.

6ix9ine, who also goes by Tekashi69, rose to fame in 2017 with the single “Gummo” and on Sunday released a new single featuring Nicki Minaj.

According to police, the victim reported that he was in a car at the intersection of Atlantic and Bedford avenues in Brooklyn when a dark-colored sedan approached. Two men exited the car, displayed a firearm, and removed him from the passenger side of his car.

The attackers brought the victim to an undisclosed location, where he was told to make a phone call, after which an undisclosed amount of jewelry was brought to the car. The jewelry was given to the two male assailants who then fled the scene, police said.

TMZ reported that he was working on a music video when the incident occurred at around 4 a.m.

After making the report, however, the victim refused to answer further questions, according to police.

Earlier this month, the rapper was granted bail after being held at Rikers on assault charges for an incident in Texas.

In 2015, 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance, according to documents published by Jezebel. As part of plea deal, he admitted to posting videos online showing a 13-year-old girl engaged in sexual acts with himself and another man, but told police he believed the girl was 19 at the time.

The plea deal required 6ix9ine to stay out of trouble for two years, at which point he would face sentencing.

In a post on Instagram last week, 6ix9ine said: "I'm giving you guys one last music video this Sunday before I got to jail forever :/"