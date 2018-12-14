Prada Said It Will Remove Figurines That Resemble Blackface After Facing Public Backlash

“It’s clear that, to be tongue in cheek, Prada has no black friends,” said lawyer Chinyere Ezie, who called out the company on social media.

Chinyere Ezie

A figure that resembles racist imagery will be removed from Prada stores following complaints from the public, the company said Friday. “Prada Group abhors racist imagery. The [characters] are fantasy charms composed of elements of the Prada oeuvre. They are imaginary creatures not intended to have any reference to the real world and certainly not blackface,” the company said in a statement. “In this interest we will withdraw the characters in question from display and circulation.” The complaints arose after Chinyere Ezie, a staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights who works on LGBT and racial justice issues, wrote a now-viral post on Facebook about the figurines after she spotted them on display at the PRada in Manhattan. She posted pictures of them alongside historical images of caricatures of black people that have similar features, including very dark skin and large, bright red lips.

Chinyere Ezie

“I was astonished," Ezie told BuzzFeed News. "I was being confronted with images I had just seen in a museum” dedicated to documenting racism.

“The reaction was immediate,” she added. “There is no ambiguity in those images at all.” Ezie decided to speak out after asking an employee at the SoHo store about the imagery. "What is this campaign? Who’s responsible? Don’t you have black employees on staff?” she recalled asking. She was told that another employee who was black had also complained about the figures, and that “he didn’t work there anymore.” “The response was honest, you’re not the first person to say this,” Ezie said. However, a store manager contacted by BuzzFeed News denied Ezie’s account, saying, “No one has left in about six months, since before the installation appeared, so it’s impossible.” According to marketing materials, the figurines are “mysterious tiny creatures that are one part biological, one part technological” and draw on Prada’s signature design elements, including “printed lips,” along with metal studs and leather. A promotional video, which appeared to have been taken down following the complaints, featured a jail-break scene in which the figurines are shown in surveillance video-style breaking out of the “Prada Labs.”

Although the company says that the images were not intended to be offensive, a client services employee acknowledged that Prada had received "tons of feedback that this is offensive.” Blackface objects in the collection of the National Museum of African American History and Culture bear a striking resemblance to the Prada figurines, and the museum connects blackface directly to racism.

Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Via nmaahc.si.edu A triangular blackface mask constructed from stretch, black knit cloth.