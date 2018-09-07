This Guy In A Plaid Shirt Was Removed From Behind Trump At A Rally For Making The Shadiest Facial Expressions
Trump: We've picked up a lot of support. Plaid Shirt Guy: Have you??
Trump held a rally in Billings, Montana, last night to a huge crowd of adoring fans.
He talked about Colin Kaepernick, his election win, the border, that New York Times op-ed... It was the Greatest Hits.
While fans cheered and applauded, people on social media quickly noticed one person who seemed...less convinced.
This guy. Right behind Trump. Plaid shirt dude.
You could tell by Plaid Shirt Guy's real-time reactions that he had a few questions for the president.
Obviously, people loved him.
"Marry me," they said!
One person even saw a 2020 candidate.
"The hero we need."
"Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear plaid."
But, then! Suddenly, Plaid Shirt Guy was replaced!
Now you see him...
...now you don't.
It was ruthless.
A couple of other people in the crowd behind Trump were also replaced.
Nothing to see here!
A bunch of people thought he was asked to leave because he wasn't enthusiastic enough.
They mourned his departure.
But at the end of the day, Plaid Shirt Guy isn't gone. Plaid Shirt Guy is in all of us.
If you are Plaid Shirt Guy, reach out to us for an interview.
-
