BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy In A Plaid Shirt Was Removed From Behind Trump At A Rally For Making The Shadiest Facial Expressions

news

This Guy In A Plaid Shirt Was Removed From Behind Trump At A Rally For Making The Shadiest Facial Expressions

Trump: We've picked up a lot of support. Plaid Shirt Guy: Have you??

By Otillia Steadman

Headshot of Otillia Steadman

Otillia Steadman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 7, 2018, at 10:04 a.m. ET

Trump held a rally in Billings, Montana, last night to a huge crowd of adoring fans.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

He talked about Colin Kaepernick, his election win, the border, that New York Times op-ed... It was the Greatest Hits.

Jim Urquhart / AP

While fans cheered and applauded, people on social media quickly noticed one person who seemed...less convinced.

the crowd behind Trump tonight looks like they’ve heard this before
Matt Berman @Mr_Berman

the crowd behind Trump tonight looks like they’ve heard this before

Reply Retweet Favorite

This guy. Right behind Trump. Plaid shirt dude.

Twitter

You could tell by Plaid Shirt Guy's real-time reactions that he had a few questions for the president.

@eliistender10 Check out green plaid shirt guy behind trump-they moved him and the people with him🤣🤣🤣😂
Raffaella77 @HeelSpurs0

@eliistender10 Check out green plaid shirt guy behind trump-they moved him and the people with him🤣🤣🤣😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump: We've picked up a lot of support!

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Plaid Shirt Guy: Have you??

@DonnaBesneatte @RanttMedia this was one of my favorites ‘we’ve picked up a lot of support’ plaid shirt guy ‘HAVE YOU!??’ https://t.co/omM7i8zwPh
Katie Moeser @IamKatieMoe

@DonnaBesneatte @RanttMedia this was one of my favorites ‘we’ve picked up a lot of support’ plaid shirt guy ‘HAVE YOU!??’ https://t.co/omM7i8zwPh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump: It's hard, and harder to win the popular vote!

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Plaid Shirt Guy: O rly?

Twitter

Trump: It's like the 100-yard dash versus running the mile.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Plaid Shirt Guy: Hrm.

Twitter

Obviously, people loved him.

I love plaid shirt guy.
Alexandra Rosas @GDRPempress

I love plaid shirt guy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Marry me," they said!

Plaid shirt guy, marry me. https://t.co/kRoQu8o3lA
Hanna Watts @hleahw

Plaid shirt guy, marry me. https://t.co/kRoQu8o3lA

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person even saw a 2020 candidate.

#Plaidshirtguy/Yawngirl 2020! https://t.co/kZdDtHbAeZ
Snakey-Headed Moe Murph @MamurphyMaureen

#Plaidshirtguy/Yawngirl 2020! https://t.co/kZdDtHbAeZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The hero we need."

The hero we need. https://t.co/cdYlW5A5IB
Rex Kramer® @RexDangerSeeker

The hero we need. https://t.co/cdYlW5A5IB

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear plaid."

not all heroes wear capes. some wear plaid. https://t.co/G3QxZBffW7
barefootwriter @barefootcopy

not all heroes wear capes. some wear plaid. https://t.co/G3QxZBffW7

Reply Retweet Favorite

But, then! Suddenly, Plaid Shirt Guy was replaced!

Twitter

Now you see him...

Fox News

...now you don't.

Fox News

It was ruthless.

@dave_in_sa @allanbrauer Jesus it's some hunger games shit up in here.
Susan Simpson @TheViewFromLL2

@dave_in_sa @allanbrauer Jesus it's some hunger games shit up in here.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A couple of other people in the crowd behind Trump were also replaced.

Fox News

Nothing to see here!

Fox News

A bunch of people thought he was asked to leave because he wasn't enthusiastic enough.

Weirdest thing just happened at Trump rally in Montana. The guy in plaid shirt behind Trump must not hv been cheering enough so a woman walked up and asked him to move and She took his spot #inners #maddow #LastWord https://t.co/pTOq2kBwgb
Kikkay @NikkisBubble

Weirdest thing just happened at Trump rally in Montana. The guy in plaid shirt behind Trump must not hv been cheering enough so a woman walked up and asked him to move and She took his spot #inners #maddow #LastWord https://t.co/pTOq2kBwgb

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Acosta and they ousted the #plaidshirtguy because he was clearly not on board
kirastockwell @kirastockwell

@Acosta and they ousted the #plaidshirtguy because he was clearly not on board

Reply Retweet Favorite

They mourned his departure.

RIP #plaidshirtguy. You brought us joy.
erin chapin @erinkchapin

RIP #plaidshirtguy. You brought us joy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But at the end of the day, Plaid Shirt Guy isn't gone. Plaid Shirt Guy is in all of us.

@PeggyfromIRB @mkwsaw @TallyWhacker76 @TheViewFromLL2 @dave_in_sa @allanbrauer When he mouths “what?” WE ARE ALL PLAID SHIRT GUY 😂
Kristine Kenyon @kristine_kenyon

@PeggyfromIRB @mkwsaw @TallyWhacker76 @TheViewFromLL2 @dave_in_sa @allanbrauer When he mouths “what?” WE ARE ALL PLAID SHIRT GUY 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

If you are Plaid Shirt Guy, reach out to us for an interview.

This guy is my new hero!!! Internet detectives, find this guy so he can be rewarded handsomely.💵💵💵 https://t.co/h3eTHZdO1t
The Zech @Zechthul

This guy is my new hero!!! Internet detectives, find this guy so he can be rewarded handsomely.💵💵💵 https://t.co/h3eTHZdO1t

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT