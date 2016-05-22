Meet The Vigilante Pastor Who Will Do Whatever It Takes To Save Ukraine’s Youth

Gennadiy Mokhnenko’s manner is more brash and imposing than you’d expect a priest’s to be. His English is imperfect, but he speaks quickly and passionately about the problems facing the people of Mariupol, Ukraine. Every word is uttered with the urgency of someone fighting to stay alive — or in this case, to keep others alive. He could have been cast as the bad cop on a crime show, but with no good cop on the scene, he is relied on to fill both roles.

Mariupol, where Mokhnenko lives, is in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, where war between Russian-backed rebels and the federal government in Kiev still smolders. He founded his own church, called the Church of Good Changes in 1992, and is affiliated with the Pentecostal Church of God in Ukraine. Since then he has taken on self-appointed roles as policeman, prison warden, hospital, activist, social worker, and father to 32 adopted children. He has dedicated himself to ending the dual epidemics of drug addiction and homelessness among Mariupol’s youth, but operates with seemingly little regard for the free will of his wards, or even the law.

“Fifteen years ago we had so much homeless children there,” he told BuzzFeed News during a Skype interview earlier this month. He described a large intersection 500 yards from his church where many children lived and would beg for money. His church began bringing them food and talking with them, urging them to change their lives. One day, some of the children responded. They “came to my church and said we want to change [our] life.”

Mokhnenko is now the subject of a documentary called Almost Holy, which followed his work from 2000 to 2015, and opened in the U.S. on May 20. Addressing Mokhnenko’s devil-may-care approach to social work, director Steve Hoover told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview that “almost every situation I was in was morally confounding.”

Mokhnenko established Republic Pilgrim in 1998, and according to their website, it is the largest drug rehab facility for children in Ukraine. Drug addiction skyrocketed in the wake of the Soviet collapse. Although hard data for injection drug use in Ukraine is limited, a 1999 report from the International Narcotics Control Board states that drug related crimes doubled in Ukraine between 1993 and 1999 due to a “rapid increase in the number of drug abusers.” Mokhnenko said he was distraught by the government’s failure to address the problem. “If nobody take them, I will do it,” he said.