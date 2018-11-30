A Massive Marriott Data Breach Affects 500 Million Customers

Hackers stole information on up to 500 million guests of Marriott International’s Starwood properties in a breach of the Starwood guest reservation database dating back to 2014, the company announced on Friday.

Attackers gained access to a cache of personal information that includes names, dates of birth, passport numbers, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and gender. It is also possible that credit card information may have been taken.

Anyone who made a reservation at a Starwood property on or before Sept. 10, 2018, may have been affected, the company said.

Marriott first learned of the breach in September but was not immediately able to determine what information was obtained because it had been encrypted. The contents were decrypted in late November, when the company says it discovered they had come from the Starwood guest reservation database. According to the statement, the intruder copied, encrypted, and took steps toward removing the information.

For 327 million guests the stolen information included some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest (“SPG”) account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences, and possibly credit card information. For the remaining guests, the stolen information appeared to be more limited.

The stolen payment information was encrypted, but the company has said it cannot rule out the possibility that hackers also took the information needed to decrypt the credit card numbers and expiration dates.

This is the second intrusion affecting Starwood properties since 2015, with the first coming just days after an announcement that the company would be acquired by Marriott. The 2015 attack affected credit and debit card data at point-of-sale registers.

The acquisition of Starwood was completed in 2016, making Marriott the world’s largest hotel chain, with hotels in more than 100 countries.

Starwood properties include W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element Hotels, Aloft Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Four Points by Sheraton, and Design Hotels that participate in the Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) program. Their branded timeshare properties are also included in the breach.

Marriott operates a separate network for other hotels, which was not affected.

The company said it had reported the incident to law enforcement and regulatory authorities. Marriott International may face fines under the European Union’s Global Data Protection Regulation, but the company said in an SEC filing that it does not expect the breach to affect its long-term financial health.

The company is providing monitoring and fraud consultation services to customers in the US, Canada, and the UK.

