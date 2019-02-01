Lindsey Vonn Will Retire As The Greatest US Woman Skier Of All Time

“My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of," wrote Vonn in a post on Instagram.

Tiziana Fabi / AFP / Getty Images

US Ski Team champion Lindsey Vonn will retire from the sport after races in Åre, Sweden later this month due to serious injuries she announced in emotional posts on social media on Friday. The posts on Instagram and Facebook said that Vonn would compete as planned in the downhill and Super G races in Åre, Sweden later in February, and that those would be the final races of her career. “My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen,” Vonn wrote on Instagram.

Vonn is considered the greatest US woman skier of all time, and is the most successful alpine woman World Cup skier in the world.

She will be remembered not just for her record, “but as an athlete who has inspired people around the world, both in and out of the sport of ski racing, for many years,” said US Ski & Snowboard President Tiger Shaw, in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.. Vonn started skiing at age three and competed in her first races at age seven. She joined the US Ski Team in 2002, when she was 17 years old. She became the first US woman to win an Olympic gold medal in downhill skiing at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, despite a badly bruised shin from a crash two weeks prior. "Over the past few years I have had more injuries and surgeries than I care to admit. I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success but also dramatic crashes," Vonn wrote in her statement.

Vonn said that a crash she suffered in November left her with a tear to her LCL in her left knee and that "despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can."

In 2015, she broke the women’s world record for all time World Cup wins, surpassing Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s 62 wins.

After skipping the Sochi games due to a knee injury, Vonn fought to compete in the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018 saying she wanted to defend her Olympic gold medal. She took home bronze in downhill skiing in PyeongChang, saying at the time that it would be her last Olympics.

“This is my last downhill. I wish I could keep going, you know. I have so much fun, I love what I do,” Vonn told NBC, tearing up in a post-race interview. “My body just can’t, probably can’t take another four years.”

