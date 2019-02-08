Kellyanne Conway Said She Was Assaulted At A Maryland Restaurant

Kellyanne Conway said she was physically assaulted by a woman while she was at a restaurant with her daughter and some of her daughter’s friends last year.

“I was assaulted in a restaurant,” Conway said in an interview with Dana Bash on CNN. “Somebody was grabbing me from behind, grabbing my arms, and was shaking me.”

“She was right here,” Conway said putting her hand directly in front of her face. “And my daughter was right here,” she added, pointing to the ground beside her.

Conway described the assailant as unhinged and said the woman “went on and on,” refusing to leave the restaurant.

“Her whole face was terror. And anger,” said Conway in the CNN interview.

The alleged assault took place at Uncle Julio’s in Bethesda, Maryland. Conway eventually called the police, who arrived after the woman had left.