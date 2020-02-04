The Iowa Caucuses Are Finally Here As Democratic Candidates Make Their Final Pitches
The nation's first presidential primary contest might be complicated, but it carries a lot of clout.
The long-anticipated Iowa Democratic caucuses are now underway, marking the official start of the 2020 presidential nominating contest.
A handful of satellite caucuses for Iowans living abroad opened earlier in the day ahead of the main event, which started at 7 p.m. CT with Democrats gathering to pledge their support for their preferred candidate.
Iowa may not have a lot of clout in terms of delegates — with just 49 compared to California's 495 — but being first brings its own influence, setting the stage for the primary season. And if someone does better than expected, it could bring more attention, and voters, to their campaign.
But the first contest in the presidential nominating process is complicated, which could mean the nation will have to wait well into the night to find out who won.
The schedule for the caucus is divided into three parts: introductory business, presidential preference (the main event when people choose their nominee), and party business. Doors opened at 6:30 p.m. CT and caucusgoers had to be in line by 7 p.m. to participate.
(If you want to know more about how the caucus voting will unfold, we created a handy guide that explains the ~unique~ ritual.)
Here's the latest:
As caucus-goers continued to shuffle about school gyms, their kids patiently waited for them to wrap up.
Some fared better than others.
With a few also showing their support for candidates.
Turnout in several areas beat expectations.
In spite of the thousands of registration cards that had been printed, multiple precincts ran out, Polk County Democrats' chair Sean Bagniewski said in a tweet.
Polk County is home to Des Moines and is Iowa's most populous county.
Counts at some sites saw a jump in attendance from the 2016 caucus.
Some of the first votes in the Iowa caucuses are already in.
The host of satellite caucus in Tbilisi, Georgia, freelance journalist Joshua Kucera, tweeted that they had successfully concluded around 11 a.m. CT.
“The Tbilisi caucus was conducted successfully, over a traditional Iowan meal of pizza and ranch dressing – accompanied by Georgian wine,” wrote Kucera, who posted a photo of the pizza and wine with a tiny Iowa state flag.
The Tbilisi location included just three people at Kucera’s apartment.
“The results will be reported along with the rest of the results after the caucuses in Iowa take place,” Kucera added on Twitter.
This is the first year that the Iowa Democratic Party has permitted caucusing outside the state after a test run with four in-state sites in 2016. The caucuses historically require in-person participation and do not allow absentee ballots. The change was made in response to criticism of the caucuses as being exclusionary, and is intended to allow wider participation from people like nursing home residents or members of the military stationed overseas.
Kucera defended the caucuses in a piece published in the Nation, saying Iowans take the responsibility of hosting the first contest in a presidential election cycle seriously.
“I don’t know if this will be enough to save the caucuses, or even if the caucuses should be saved. But I will be proud to represent Iowa so far from home and carry on our beloved caucus tradition as long as it lasts,” Kucera wrote. "I leapt at the chance, eager to recreate a tiny bit of Iowa halfway around the world."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Otillia Steadman is the world news operations manager for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Otillia Steadman at otillia.steadman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.