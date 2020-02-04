The Iowa Caucuses Are Finally Here As Democratic Candidates Make Their Final Pitches

The long-anticipated Iowa Democratic caucuses are now underway, marking the official start of the 2020 presidential nominating contest.

A handful of satellite caucuses for Iowans living abroad opened earlier in the day ahead of the main event, which started at 7 p.m. CT with Democrats gathering to pledge their support for their preferred candidate.

Iowa may not have a lot of clout in terms of delegates — with just 49 compared to California's 495 — but being first brings its own influence, setting the stage for the primary season. And if someone does better than expected, it could bring more attention, and voters, to their campaign.

But the first contest in the presidential nominating process is complicated, which could mean the nation will have to wait well into the night to find out who won.

The schedule for the caucus is divided into three parts: introductory business, presidential preference (the main event when people choose their nominee), and party business. Doors opened at 6:30 p.m. CT and caucusgoers had to be in line by 7 p.m. to participate.

(If you want to know more about how the caucus voting will unfold, we created a handy guide that explains the ~unique~ ritual.)

