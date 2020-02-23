 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Gigi Hadid Called Jake Paul "Irrelevant" After He Claimed Zayn Malik Tried To Start A Fight With Him

Trending

Gigi Hadid Called Jake Paul "Irrelevant" After He Claimed Zayn Malik Tried To Start A Fight With Him

"he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies," Hadid wrote on Twitter.

By Otillia Steadman

Picture of Otillia Steadman Otillia Steadman BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 23, 2020, at 11:23 a.m. ET

Bukajlo Frederic / BUKAJLO FREDERIC/SIPA

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in 2016.

Gigi Hadid unloaded on Jake Paul on Twitter on Sunday, calling the YouTuber "irrelevant" and "ugly" after Paul insulted Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Paul claimed that the singer attempted to start a fight with him.

"almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him.... " Paul wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning.

almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him.... zane ik you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha
Jake Paul @jakepaul

almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him.... zane ik you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha

Reply Retweet Favorite

Paul elaborated in a second tweet, referencing Malik, who became world famous as a teen in the band One Direction, as "childhood star."

"he literally started yelling and freaking the fuck out," wrote Paul, adding Zayn yelled at him, “you wanna test me mate.”

bro he literally started yelling and freaking the fuck out “you wanna test me mate” lol I feel bad for childhood stars
Jake Paul @jakepaul

bro he literally started yelling and freaking the fuck out “you wanna test me mate” lol I feel bad for childhood stars

Reply Retweet Favorite

Paul and Zayn appear to have run into each other in Las Vegas, where Zayn attended the high-profile boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. He posted a photo of the fight on Twitter.

Eric Espada / Getty Images

Jake Paul in Miami on Jan. 29

Paul also posted a photo of himself with a private jet, tagging the location as Las Vegas on Instagram.

.@Tyson_Fury proud to be a Brit 🙌🏾 what a fight.. incredible night
zayn @zaynmalik

.@Tyson_Fury proud to be a Brit 🙌🏾 what a fight.. incredible night

Reply Retweet Favorite

Zayn hasn't responded to Paul's comments on Twitter, but Hadid defended her boyfriend.

Hadid wrote Zayn didn't want to spend time with Paul or his "embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies," and said that he then ended the night "Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me."

@jakepaul Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ...
Gigi Hadid @GiGiHadid

@jakepaul Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hadid closed out the tweet by saying that Malik was "Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass," and told Paul to go to bed.

BuzzFeed has reached out to Paul, Malik, and Hadid for more information on what happened in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT