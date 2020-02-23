Gigi Hadid Called Jake Paul "Irrelevant" After He Claimed Zayn Malik Tried To Start A Fight With Him

Gigi Hadid unloaded on Jake Paul on Twitter on Sunday, calling the YouTuber "irrelevant" and "ugly" after Paul insulted Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Paul claimed that the singer attempted to start a fight with him.

"almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him.... " Paul wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning.