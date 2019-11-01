Four People Were Shot And Killed At A Halloween Party At An Airbnb Rental

Four people were killed when gunfire broke out at a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental in California on Thursday.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived, and a fourth died later at the hospital. Other victims were also taken to local hospitals by ambulance, according to police.



The total number of injuries is currently unknown according to a statement from the Contra Costa Sheriff's office, which said that more than 100 people were present at the party.



The party took place at an Airbnb rental on Lucille Way in Orinda that had been rented for the occasion. Police were dispatched just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night after receiving reports of gunfire.

A spokesperson for Airbnb said that the homeowners had explicitly banned parties, weapons, and marijuana in their listing for the residence and had stated that quiet hours should be observed between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

“We are horrified by this tragedy and are in close communication with Chief David Cook of Orinda Police to offer our support with his investigation into who committed this senseless violence,” Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit said in a statement. He added that the renter has now been banned from the platform.

The owner of the house had been suspicious about a one-night booking and restated in a message to the renter that parties were not allowed at the residence, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The renters had responded by saying that they wanted to book the property because a family member with asthma needed to get away from the wildfires that are burning outside of San Francisco, the source said.

Video shared on Instagram from the party shows people dressed up in costumes dancing and drinking. What appear to be gunshots can be heard.

"Party got shot up on camera," the Instagram story caption states.

The person who shared the video, Jasmine, who asked to be identified by her first name only told BuzzFeed News the gunfire came out of nowhere.

"Everything was perfectly fine, and then it just was gunshots," Jasmine told BuzzFeed News. "There wasn’t even an argument before or anything. They just started shooting out of nowhere."

Jasmine said the experience was “traumatic” and described bodies laying on the floor.

“I had blood all over me. Somebody next to me got shot,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's statement.

Orinda Police and the owner of the house rental did not immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.