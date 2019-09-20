A High School Senior Was Suspended For Passing Out Flyers About The Climate Strike

“What’s the point about learning about climate change or ocean acidification if you aren’t allowing students to go to protests and act on these issues?” Elijah Ruby asked.

Nicole Buckley Nicole Buckley (far right) with other students participating in Friday's climate protest.

A high school senior in Florida was suspended for distributing flyers about Friday’s climate strike protest to his classmates. Elijah Ruby, 17, told BuzzFeed News he had hoped to get permission for a school-sanctioned field trip to attend the protest, one of many taking place in the United States and around the world on Friday. Instead, Ruby said he was ignored and then suspended. “I went to the school first. I wanted to go through the official channels,” Ruby told BuzzFeed News. “We should have been encouraged to participate." Initially, he said, an administrator gave him permission to "disseminate" information about the protest, but he was later told that he had to wait until the school board responded to his request for the field trip. However, the board’s response was slow in coming, so Ruby said he decided to keep handing out flyers while he awaited a response. That didn't fly with administrators.

Elijah Ruby Ruby at the protest on Friday.

“Maybe they didn’t understand what disseminate meant in that context, or maybe they thought that that would just mean outside of school, but they said ‘yes’ to disseminating information,” he said. “They should have been more clear with me. I had posters. I had flyers. I was very clear I wanted to pass them out." On Thursday, an administrator spotted Ruby handing out flyers in the cafeteria and pulled him into an office to tell him his request for a field trip had been denied and that he would be suspended for being defiant. Initially, the school also told Ruby that he would would be prohibited from attending prom and homecoming and would have other senior privileges revoked. But Ruby said the school has relented in the wake of the ensuing media attention. Although he was suspended on Friday, Ruby told BuzzFeed News that he’ll be able to attend prom and the other school functions after all.

“He repeatedly asked for feedback and permission, and was not given any," Ruby’s mom, Stacy Wolfe, told BuzzFeed News. “The thing for me that’s frustrating is that he just wanted an audience with the principal. He just wanted to try to make a change, to make a difference, and he was put off and put off." Cypress Bay High School, which is also in the district, had initially approved a similar field trip to the protest to be supervised by teachers, but that too was canceled abruptly last night. “It was approved,” said Nicole Buckley, 17, who organized the Cypress Bay field trip. “Students filled out their field trip forms, we ordered a bus, the bus was supposed to come today at 6:30 a.m. Everything was supposed to happen.”

Nicole Buckley Buckley at Friday's protest.

Then Buckley said she got a call last night around 6:30 p.m. saying the trip was canceled. “I was astonished. I was livid," she said. "I was like, how could they do this to us?” Nick Montecalvo, who teaches in the language arts department at Cypress Bay, and who had signed up to be a chaperone, confirmed Buckley’s account. Buckley said she has gotten different responses from the school and district adminstrators about why the field trip was canceled, but believes it was in response to publicity about Ruby’s suspension. Wolfe said she also believed that the school district had influenced the decision to prevent Ruby from organizing a field trip at South Broward High School. A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in an email to the Miami Herald, a spokesperson said schools have processes in place regarding approvals for the distribution of materials on campus.

Elijah Ruby Alex Bryant, a friend, wearing one of the flyers that got Ruby suspended.