Florida's Governor Allowed Beaches To Reopen As Coronavirus Cases In The State Surpassed 25,000

More than 25,270 people in Florida have tested positive for the virus so far.

As lawmakers across the country discuss lifting restrictions over the coronavirus, Florida beaches began to reopen on Friday, even while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state surpassed 25,000. Governor Ron DeSantis announced that beaches were permitted to reopen Friday afternoon if they could do so safely, and by early evening some beaches in north Florida had removed police barriers, allowing residents to stroll and surf. Social distancing orders remain in place, and Jacksonville beaches, which were among the first to reopen, operated on restricted hours, from 6-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. Officials said that activities should be limited to exercise and pet-care, while sunbathing and lounging were still prohibited. "No chairs, coolers, sunbathing, or towels/blankets laid out to sit on," read a tweet from the City of Jacksonville's official account.

The decision to reopen some beaches came on the same day that Florida saw 1,400 new cases of the virus, marking the biggest single-day increase in the number of new infections since the crisis began, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Florida surpassed 25,270 total cases of the virus as of Saturday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 741 people in the state have died from the virus, with 162 of those deaths coming from long-term care facilities. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has ravaged nursing homes around the country. As the threat of potential lawsuits loom, assisted living facilities in Florida have asked DeSantis to block legal action against them — a request that BuzzFeed News reported the governor is taking into consideration.

On Friday evening, despite the limitations on activities, photos show large crowds gathering at the beach, with many not wearing protective gear.

While some locals have eagerly returned to the beaches, the decision to reopen public spaces has also caused alarm. One Jacksonville resident told a local news outlet that the decision to reopen scared her.



