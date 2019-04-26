Dr. Phil Hit Back At Critics Who Say His Show Exploits People With Mental Illnesses

Dr. Phil McGraw says that he's privately counseled a “staggering” number of public figures and celebrities who have come to him seeking help.

Speaking to Ashley Ford for an episode of BuzzFeed News’ Facebook Watch show Profile that is set to air on Sunday morning, the talk show host also hit back at criticism that his show exploits the suffering of people with mental illnesses.



“I'm just out there every day putting it on the line, and people grade my paper every day and they take issue with it,” McGraw said. “So, fine. You know, it's easy to do from the cheap seats.”

“So, you know, come down here and do better,” he said. “If you don't like what I'm doing, do better.”

Although he said he personally doesn’t do private therapy, McGraw said he has been an “emotional compass” for many people in the public eye who have come to him for help.

“I'm so glad when they do that because I'm happy to help. And, I always do it privately,” he said. “I never — you've never heard me say one word about one person that doesn't come on the show.”

He added that even though the issues are typically handled privately, his work with public figures still has a big impact because “they always pay it forward.”