A Doomsday-Obsessed Mom Was Arrested In Hawaii But Her Idaho Kids Remain Missing

The doomsday-obsessed Idaho mother of two children who have been missing since September was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday.

Lori Vallow, 46, was charged with two felony counts for desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was also charged with resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.



The children — Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17 — have not yet been located.

Vallow was ordered by a court in Madison County, Idaho, to produce her children by Jan. 30, but failed to do so, according to a statement from Kauai police. This led Idaho authorities to issue an arrest warrant.

She was arrested by police in Kauai, where she was living with her husband, Chad Daybell, whom she married late last year. She is being held on $5 million bail.

The search for the children began in November, when police visited Vallow’s home in Rexburg, Idaho, to conduct a welfare check on 7-year-old Joshua after family reported that they hadn’t been able to speak to him since September, according to a press release from Rexburg police.

Vallow and Daybell told police that Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona. By the time a search warrant was issued for Vallow and Daybell’s home the following day, after police learned that Joshua was not in Arizona, the pair had left.

Police also learned that Vallow had a daughter, Tylee, who was missing too.

The children were last seen in Idaho and police in Kauai say there is no indication they are on the Hawaiian island.