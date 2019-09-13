A Texas Lawmaker Said "My AR Is Ready For You" After Beto O'Rourke Supported Mandatory Buybacks Of Assault Weapons

"This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn't own an AR-15 – and neither should anyone else," O'Rourke responded on Twitter.

A Texas state representative tweeted at Beto O'Rourke Thursday, saying, "My AR is ready for you," after the presidential candidate supported a mandatory buyback plan for assault weapons — a message the Texas Democrat called a "death threat." During Thursday's presidential debate, O'Rourke described AR-15 and AK-47 rifles as a "weapon of war" and defended his plan for a mandatory buyback program, saying, "Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore."



"My AR is ready for you Robert Francis," Briscoe Cain, who represents Texas House District 128, tweeted, using O'Rourke's first and middle names to refer to the candidate.

O'Rourke tweeted a screenshot of Cain's now-deleted tweet saying, "This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn't own an AR-15 – and neither should anyone else."

"You're a child Robert Francis," Cain then responded.

O'Rourke, who took time off from campaigning to return to El Paso, Texas — part of the district he represented as a US congressman — following the mass shooting last month that left 22 people dead, has been increasingly outspoken about gun control.

