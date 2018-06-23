BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Sports League Shut Down Haters When Two Women's Rugby Players Kissed After Their Game

news

This Sports League Shut Down Haters When Two Women's Rugby Players Kissed After Their Game

Some fans weren't happy about the affection between Karina Brown and her partner, Vanessa Foliaki, but sports officials quickly shut down the haters.

By Otillia Steadman

Headshot of Otillia Steadman

Otillia Steadman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 23, 2018, at 12:13 p.m. ET

This is Karina Brown. She plays for the Australian women's rugby league team, the Jillaroos.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

And this is Vanessa Foliaki. She plays rugby for the Jillaroos too.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Anddddd, they're dating!! It's extremely cute.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @browntown132

Brown's Instagram is full of adorable pics of them together, including this video where she voted YES for same-sex marriage in Australia's recent postal survey.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com / Via instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT

But they also play on opposing state rugby teams, and on Friday there was a really big game between Queensland and New South Wales. Dun! Dun! Dun!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

So that means they had to play against each other! They said it was the biggest challenge in their relationship yet, according to an interview with NRL.com.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @browntown132

Brown even said Foliaki blocked her number when it got close to game time. 😬

"Karina is messaging me, and I'm like, 'She's a Queenslander,' and I put my phone away. She's a Queenslander and I want to beat her," Foliaki told NRL.com.

(Brown didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News).

Well, NSW won the game 16–10, but it looks like their relationship made it through unscathed, because afterward they celebrated with a kiss on the field.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The sweet moment was shared by rugby officials in Australia, drawing praise from many fans.

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Congrats girls! What magic memories you are making 🌈
PandaTJB @PandaTJB

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Congrats girls! What magic memories you are making 🌈

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Best sports photo this year
Luke @Leric31seven

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Best sports photo this year

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons I think this is gorgeous,real emotion on an exciting night for women’s league.
Dedrie Burton @BurtonDedrie

@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons I think this is gorgeous,real emotion on an exciting night for women’s league.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a bunch of people thanked the league for posting the photos.

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons #LoveIsLove Thank you for posting this picture...
Kate Doolan @crocodilekatie

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons #LoveIsLove Thank you for posting this picture...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons This is so wonderful!! Thank you for being open and supportive!
Elly Awesome @ellyawwesome

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons This is so wonderful!! Thank you for being open and supportive!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone even said it should be a romantic comedy.

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons This is beautiful.... It should also be the script for a romantic comedy.
Name. @perkinwarbek

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons This is beautiful.... It should also be the script for a romantic comedy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But not everyone was happy. Some thought the kiss was inappropriate.

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons This is mAking me somewhat ill🤮we don’t need to see this shit, seriously
Lydia @lthekiso1

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons This is mAking me somewhat ill🤮we don’t need to see this shit, seriously

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Yes great to see a women’s side , congrats to the game winner but the kids is totally unacceptable #ShameToSpoilTheOccassion
Kim_Wiggins @Kim_Wiggins

@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Yes great to see a women’s side , congrats to the game winner but the kids is totally unacceptable #ShameToSpoilTheOccassion

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They said these "private gestures should be left off the field."

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons These private gestures should be left off the field.
Kevin Nair @KevinNair7

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons These private gestures should be left off the field.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Is there a code of conduct or a policy on acceptable behaviour for rugby players? At most workplaces, displays of public affection whether between partners or non-partners is unacceptable. Considering they were still on the pitch, the appropriateness of their kiss is arguable.
Anna Pamma @Annapurna_One

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Is there a code of conduct or a policy on acceptable behaviour for rugby players? At most workplaces, displays of public affection whether between partners or non-partners is unacceptable. Considering they were still on the pitch, the appropriateness of their kiss is arguable.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the National Rugby League, which was recently recognized for its support of the LGBT community, hit back at the haters.

Facebook

They wanted everyone to know they had Brown and Foliaki's backs. 💙💜💚💛❤️

Facebook
ADVERTISEMENT

Other fans said they're looking forward to the day when they see a kiss like this from the men's teams.

@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons God it would be awesome to see scenes like this after the blokes game!!! 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️
Paul Clarke @clarkie2123

@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons God it would be awesome to see scenes like this after the blokes game!!! 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Love is love ❤️ Can’t wait to see two of the male players do it. Then we will really know we’re getting places.
Kevin Carlin @Emukev

@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Love is love ❤️ Can’t wait to see two of the male players do it. Then we will really know we’re getting places.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Still, while some had no problem with the two women kissing, they simply couldn't support kissing a Queenslander. 😂

@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons That is disgusting!!!! How can you kiss a Queenslander 😘
Andrew Robertson @TheARobbo

@WRugbyLeague @NRL @NSWRL @QLDmaroons That is disgusting!!!! How can you kiss a Queenslander 😘

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Outrageous, I know, I don't know how she can kiss a Qlder. I guess she must be one of those rare people who can see beyond the State of a person...
Josh Taylor🚌 @JoshTaylor793

@WRugbyLeague @NSWRL @QLDmaroons Outrageous, I know, I don't know how she can kiss a Qlder. I guess she must be one of those rare people who can see beyond the State of a person...

Reply Retweet Favorite

So, welcome to 2018, everyone! And, happy Pride, y'all.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

CORRECTION

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT