Some fans weren't happy about the affection between Karina Brown and her partner, Vanessa Foliaki, but sports officials quickly shut down the haters.

This is Karina Brown. She plays for the Australian women's rugby league team, the Jillaroos.

And this is Vanessa Foliaki. She plays rugby for the Jillaroos too.

But they also play on opposing state rugby teams, and on Friday there was a really big game between Queensland and New South Wales. Dun! Dun! Dun!

Brown even said Foliaki blocked her number when it got close to game time. 😬

"Karina is messaging me, and I'm like, 'She's a Queenslander,' and I put my phone away. She's a Queenslander and I want to beat her," Foliaki told NRL.com.

(Brown didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News).