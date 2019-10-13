The Fort Worth Woman Shot By A Police Officer In Her Home Believed He Was A Prowler, Attorney Says

Atatiana Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew when she heard someone outside her window, an attorney said.

A 28-year-old black woman who was shot and killed in her home by a white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer believed he was a prowler, according to an attorney who says he's representing her family. Atatiana Jefferson was killed around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after officers responded to a non-emergency call asking for someone to check on the safety of the residents after a neighbor spotted the door open. Jefferson was playing video games with her young nephew at the time, according to attorney Lee Merritt. Police body camera footage shows police walking around the property in the dark. One officer then apparently saw a person through the window and fired one gunshot, killing Jefferson, police said.

The video shows the officer yelling, "Put your hands up, show me your hands," then firing. The entire exchange lasted less than four seconds. The officer does not identify himself as a police officer in the video. Police confirmed that an 8-year-old boy was in the house at the time, and they also found a gun inside the home. It wasn't immediately revealed where the gun was at the time police arrived. Texas is an open-carry state, and Merritt questioned the speed with which police turned to deadly fire. “You didn’t hear the officer say, 'Gun, gun, gun,” the attorney told the local NBC affiliate news station. “He didn’t have time to perceive a threat. That’s murder.” Merritt also called for justice for Jefferson, who he said worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales after graduating from Xavier University. He did not immediately return a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

"She was the auntie that stayed up on Friday night playing video games with her 8 year old nephew,” he wrote in a Facebook post describing her devotion to her family. "There was no reason for her to be murdered. None. We must have justice." Family members were devastated by Jefferson's death and said they were looking for answers. “It’s another one of those situations where the people that are supposed to protect us are actually not here to protect us,” Jefferson’s sister Amber Carr told NBC DWF on Saturday. Merritt described Jefferson as “very close to her family” and wrote that she was taking care of the house because her mother had recently gotten very sick. Police were called to the house by a neighbor who used a non-emergency line to request that someone check on the residence when he spotted the doors open and lights on. Neighbor James Smith told a local reporter that he thought something might be wrong and was trying to help. “I’m shaken, I’m mad, I’m upset. And I feel that it’s partly my fault. If I had never dialed the police department, she’d still be alive,” he said.

@KyevTatum He said: “If you don’t feel safe with the police department, then who do you feel safe with? Do you just ignore crime or ignore something that’s not right?"