An Arizona School District Canceled All Its Classes After Teachers Staged A Sickout Over Coronavirus Fears

Local teacher Lisa Vaaler joins other teachers as they hold a #Return2SchoolSafely Motor March protest on July 15, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.

A school district in Arizona that was set to open for in-person teaching on Monday was forced to cancel all classes after teachers staged a “sickout” to protest unsafe working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have received an overwhelming response from staff indicating that they do not feel safe returning to classrooms with students," Gregory Wyman, superintendent of the J.O. Combs Unified School District, said in a letter to parents on Friday. "In response, we have received a high volume of staff absences for Monday citing health and safety concerns," Wyman said.

The district's governing board had voted to resume in-person education on Monday despite failing to meet benchmarks recommended by the state, the New York Times reported. But the district announced Friday that all of Monday's classes, including virtual learning, would be cancelled after 109 staff members called in sick, the Arizona Republic reported.

"Due to these insufficient staffing levels, schools will not be able to reopen on Monday as planned," Wyman said in the letter.

Wyman also told parents that he was unsure when classes would resume because the district could not predict how long the absences would last.

"Please know that we are acutely aware of how polarizing this issue is, and how challenging these ongoing developments are for our entire community," Wyman's letter said.

The question of whether to reopen schools for in-person education has become a political flashpoint across the country as parents, teachers, and school districts attempt to balance the safety of reopening with other priorities.

Teachers in New York City have also threatened to protest with a sickout if the city decides to reopen for in-person classes.