BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Have What It Takes To Be A CIA Hacker?

world / quiz

Do You Have What It Takes To Be A CIA Hacker?

The US spy agency uses some ridiculous names for its pretty scary programs — can you pick the real ones from the bunch?

By Otillia Steadman

Headshot of Otillia Steadman

Otillia Steadman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 10, 2017, at 12:41 p.m. ET

Wikileaks' latest document dump provided details about some scary-sounding projects being run out of the CIA.

The leaked documents, courtesy of the group that distributed emails stolen by Russian hackers during last year&#x27;s election, are filled with projects aimed at figuring out how to hack things like your phone and smart TV. (Though they don&#x27;t say that the CIA has figured out how to break into your encrypted apps.) But in there with the detailed charts about the ways the CIA is trying to collect digital information, there are also things like a giant list of emojis and the revelation that some of the projects have totally ridiculous names.
Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

The leaked documents, courtesy of the group that distributed emails stolen by Russian hackers during last year's election, are filled with projects aimed at figuring out how to hack things like your phone and smart TV. (Though they don't say that the CIA has figured out how to break into your encrypted apps.) But in there with the detailed charts about the ways the CIA is trying to collect digital information, there are also things like a giant list of emojis and the revelation that some of the projects have totally ridiculous names.

So, can you pick out which of these is the ~real~ CIA program name and which are the imposters?

  1. If you were a CIA spy, which delicious Italian food would you choose to name a hacking tool?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ravioli
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cannoli
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lasagna
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tiramisu
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Who doesn't love a cannoli?

    Cannolis are a wonderful dessert made out a tube-shaped cookie filled with cream. Apparently someone in the Network Devices Branch loves cannoli as much as this guy.

    Who doesn't love a cannoli?
    Via Getty Images

  2. Which McDonald's food is a worthy name?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    EGG MCMUFFIN
    Correct
    Incorrect
    MCNUGGET
    Correct
    Incorrect
    MCRIB
    Correct
    Incorrect
    BIG MAC
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    MCNUGGET

    McNuggets are delicious, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The singular MCNUGGET is also the name of a tool in the list of projects targeting iPhones.

    MCNUGGET
    Via Getty Images

  3. CIA hackers love food names. How about a carnival food?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cotton Candy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jelly Beans
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Popcorn
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lollipop
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Cotton Candy

    Hacking is kind of like the sugar high you get from cotton candy, I guess. Curiously, the Cotton Candy tool is part of a larger project called Pterodactyl. Why? Didn't you know that cave men used cotton candy as bait for flying dinosaurs? Yeah, me neither.

    Cotton Candy
    Via Getty Images

  4. And they're big movie buffs, too. Which movie name sets the right tone?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pulp Fiction
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tokyo Drift
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Matrix
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fight Club
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Fight Club

    Fight Club is a movie about a man with a split personality who attends support groups and concocts a plan to erase debt by blowing up buildings and destroying credit card records. What the choice about the hyper-masculine movie by the CIA says about them is up for interpretation.

    Fight Club
    Via Everett

  5. It's no surprise that hackers are into memes. Which of these is right?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Doge
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Conspiracy Keanu
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Philosoraptor
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I Can Has Cheezburger
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The CIA is wise, just like philosoraptor? At least that's what the namers of this program seemed to think.

    The CIA is wise, just like philosoraptor? At least that's what the namers of this program seemed to think.
    Via Know Your Meme

  6. Occasionally the CIA likes to get whimsical. Which of these would you choose?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Curious Cat
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Dangerous Dragon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Magical Mutt
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Friendly Frog
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Magical Mutt!

    We all wish our dogs had magical powers tbh, so it makes sense that the CIA would be drawn to this name.

    Magical Mutt!
    Via Getty Images

  7. Which fantasy-inspired name is best suited to a super secret spy program?

    Getty Images

    *This image may be misleading as there probably weren't many women working on these projects.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    DemonLords
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FireDragons
    Correct
    Incorrect
    MegaTitans
    Correct
    Incorrect
    MagicVikings
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    MagicVikings

    Lo! The CIA hackers also seem to have a thing for names that could've come from Dungeons and Dragons or the next Game of Thrones. MagicVikings is the right answer here, but don't you wish it were FireDragons?

    MagicVikings
    Via Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT