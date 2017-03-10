Do You Have What It Takes To Be A CIA Hacker?
The US spy agency uses some ridiculous names for its pretty scary programs — can you pick the real ones from the bunch?
Wikileaks' latest document dump provided details about some scary-sounding projects being run out of the CIA.
So, can you pick out which of these is the ~real~ CIA program name and which are the imposters?
If you were a CIA spy, which delicious Italian food would you choose to name a hacking tool?RavioliCannoliLasagnaTiramisu
Who doesn't love a cannoli?
Cannolis are a wonderful dessert made out a tube-shaped cookie filled with cream. Apparently someone in the Network Devices Branch loves cannoli as much as this guy.
Which McDonald's food is a worthy name?EGG MCMUFFINMCNUGGETMCRIBBIG MAC
MCNUGGET
McNuggets are delicious, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The singular MCNUGGET is also the name of a tool in the list of projects targeting iPhones.
CIA hackers love food names. How about a carnival food?Cotton CandyJelly BeansPopcornLollipop
Cotton Candy
Hacking is kind of like the sugar high you get from cotton candy, I guess. Curiously, the Cotton Candy tool is part of a larger project called Pterodactyl. Why? Didn't you know that cave men used cotton candy as bait for flying dinosaurs? Yeah, me neither.
And they're big movie buffs, too. Which movie name sets the right tone?Pulp FictionTokyo DriftMatrixFight Club
Fight Club
Fight Club is a movie about a man with a split personality who attends support groups and concocts a plan to erase debt by blowing up buildings and destroying credit card records. What the choice about the hyper-masculine movie by the CIA says about them is up for interpretation.
It's no surprise that hackers are into memes. Which of these is right?DogeConspiracy KeanuPhilosoraptorI Can Has Cheezburger
The CIA is wise, just like philosoraptor? At least that's what the namers of this program seemed to think.
Occasionally the CIA likes to get whimsical. Which of these would you choose?Curious CatDangerous DragonMagical MuttFriendly Frog
Magical Mutt!
We all wish our dogs had magical powers tbh, so it makes sense that the CIA would be drawn to this name.
Which fantasy-inspired name is best suited to a super secret spy program?
*This image may be misleading as there probably weren't many women working on these projects.DemonLordsFireDragonsMegaTitansMagicVikings
MagicVikings
Lo! The CIA hackers also seem to have a thing for names that could've come from Dungeons and Dragons or the next Game of Thrones. MagicVikings is the right answer here, but don't you wish it were FireDragons?
Otillia Steadman is the world news operations manager for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
