A Former Ambassador Said Trump Was "Intimidating" Her By Live-Tweeting During Her Impeachment Testimony

Marie Yovanovitch was asked to respond to Trump's tweets while the hearing was happening. "It is very intimidating," she said.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ridiculed on Twitter the former US Ambassador to Ukraine while she was testifying in his impeachment hearing, an experience she said was "very intimidating" when asked about it on live television. Marie Yovanovitch was describing details of a smear campaign against her when House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff interjected to say that Trump was live-tweeting criticism of her testimony on Twitter. “Ms Yovanovitch as we sit here testifying, the president is attacking you on Twitter,” Schiff said. He then read part of the tweet.



Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.

Yovanovitch smiled and seemed to laugh to herself. “I don’t think I have such powers,” she said, adding that “I actually think that where I've served over the years I and others have demonstrably made things better."

Schiff described Yovanovitch as courageous for choosing to come forward despite pressure from the White House and State Department not to, and despite what the former ambassador characterized as an implicit threat against her during Trump's July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, which as the heart of the impeachment inquiry. "Now the president in realtime is attacking you," said Schiff. "What effect do you think that has on other witnesses willingness to come forward and expose wrongdoing?" "It is very intimidating," said Yovanovitch. Here's the full exchange:

