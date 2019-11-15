A Former Ambassador Said Trump Was "Intimidating" Her By Live-Tweeting During Her Impeachment Testimony
Marie Yovanovitch was asked to respond to Trump's tweets while the hearing was happening. "It is very intimidating," she said.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ridiculed on Twitter the former US Ambassador to Ukraine while she was testifying in his impeachment hearing, an experience she said was "very intimidating" when asked about it on live television.
Marie Yovanovitch was describing details of a smear campaign against her when House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff interjected to say that Trump was live-tweeting criticism of her testimony on Twitter.
“Ms Yovanovitch as we sit here testifying, the president is attacking you on Twitter,” Schiff said. He then read part of the tweet.
Yovanovitch smiled and seemed to laugh to herself. “I don’t think I have such powers,” she said, adding that “I actually think that where I've served over the years I and others have demonstrably made things better."
Schiff described Yovanovitch as courageous for choosing to come forward despite pressure from the White House and State Department not to, and despite what the former ambassador characterized as an implicit threat against her during Trump's July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, which as the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
"Now the president in realtime is attacking you," said Schiff. "What effect do you think that has on other witnesses willingness to come forward and expose wrongdoing?"
"It is very intimidating," said Yovanovitch.
Here's the full exchange:
Schiff later characterized the tweet as "witness intimidation," saying what "we see today is witness intimidation in real time, by the President of the United States."
Reactions from across the political spectrum were swift.
“The president in real time is engaging in witness intimidation and witness tampering," Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democrat, said after. "And I don't know how much more egregious it has to get before the American people are going to recognize that we have someone in the White House who conducts himself in a criminal manner on a day to day basis.”
And Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican, said, "The president is going to defend himself."
"They wanted her to cry for the cameras," he added.
-
Otillia Steadman is the world news operations manager for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Otillia Steadman at otillia.steadman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Addy Baird is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Contact this reporter at addy.baird@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Addy Baird at addy.baird@buzzfeed.com.
-
Kadia Goba is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Kadia Goba at kadia.goba@buzzfeed.com.