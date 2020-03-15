People Were Crowded In US Airports For Hours After Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

People wait in line to go through the customs at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday.

After the Trump administration ordered travel restrictions because of the coronavirus, people arriving at US airports Saturday night faced long waits in dense crowds — the kind of mass gatherings that public health officials have advised against.

People arriving in the US shared accounts of chaos and confusion as they waited to go through customs at airports including Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Photos showed winding lines and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, with people reporting wait times from 5 to 7 hours long.

“The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW,” tweeted Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker, in response to the situation at O'Hare.

The chaos comes after the Trump administration announced new rules forcing all US travelers from 26 European countries to reroute flights to arrive at just 13 airports. The rule went into effect at 11:59 on Friday.

The administration had previously blocked all foreign nationals who have been in mainland Europe in the two weeks prior to their planned visit from entering the US. On Saturday, Trump announced that foreign nationals who had been in the UK and Ireland would also soon be blocked.

“We knew when the president gave the orders that European travel back to the United States was going to be cut off that there would be an influx of people, Americans and others that would come before the final cut-off,” Pritzker said on NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday.

In Chicago on Saturday, a reporter tweeted a photo showing a large crowd filling a hallway and said that police were handing out water and disinfectant wipes.

