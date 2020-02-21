An 11-Year-Old Girl's Brother, Mom, And Dad Were Arrested After She Was Raped And Gave Birth In A Bathtub

The mother, father, and brother of an 11-year-old girl are facing criminal charges after she gave birth at home in a bathtub in St. Charles, Missouri.

The girls' parents are facing charges of child endangerment, while her brother, 17, is charged with incest, statutory rape, and statutory sodomy, according to charging documents provided to BuzzFeed News. (BuzzFeed News is not naming those charged as it would identify the victim.)

Police were called on Feb. 11 after a baby boy was brought to a hospital with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached and a body temperature of 90 degrees.

According to an affidavit, the girl’s parents brought the baby boy to the hospital, with her father initially claiming that the baby was his and had been dropped off on his porch by a woman he sometimes had sex with.



But he later told investigators that his daughter had given birth to the boy and that his teenage son was the father.

Both parents said they weren't aware that their daughter was being raped or had become pregnant, according to charging documents.



The 17-year-old boy allegedly told police that he had had sex with his sister about 100 times. He couldn't remember how long it had been going on for and didn’t know she was pregnant, according to charging documents.



The girl's parents allegedly provided no medical care for her after she gave birth.

The baby, who was born premature, is still in the hospital, but will eventually be taken into state custody, St. Charles police Lt. Tom Wilkison told BuzzFeed News.

All three relatives are currently in jail at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections, and the 11-year-old girl is staying with relatives, according to Lt. Wilkison.