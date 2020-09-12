TikTok Star Addison Rae Has Been Cast In A "She's All That" Remake

Addison Rae attends the Netflix Premiere of "All the Bright Places" on February 24, 2020.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling has been cast in a remake of the iconic 90s rom-com She's All That, Easterling announced on Instagram Saturday.



"My dreams are coming true!!!" the 19-year-old dancer, who is the second most-popular creator on TikTok with 60 million followers, wrote in her post. "I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!!"

The remake, titled He's All That, will be a gender-swapped version of the 1999 film, which starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook as the leads, Variety reported.