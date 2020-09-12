 Skip To Content
TikTok Star Addison Rae Has Been Cast In A "She's All That" Remake

The remake will be a gender-swapped version of the iconic '90s rom-com called He's All That.

By Olivia Niland

Picture of Olivia Niland Olivia Niland BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2020, at 12:37 p.m. ET

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Addison Rae attends the Netflix Premiere of "All the Bright Places" on February 24, 2020.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling has been cast in a remake of the iconic 90s rom-com She's All That, Easterling announced on Instagram Saturday.

"My dreams are coming true!!!" the 19-year-old dancer, who is the second most-popular creator on TikTok with 60 million followers, wrote in her post. "I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!!"

The remake, titled He's All That, will be a gender-swapped version of the 1999 film, which starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook as the leads, Variety reported.

The retelling will be told from a teen girl's perspective and place Easterling in the role of Prinze Jr.'s character, a high school jock who sets out on a mission to transform a nerdy girl into a prom queen after getting dumped by his cheerleader girlfriend. Easterling's version will feature the TikTok star as an influencer who tries to make a nerdy boy prom king.

The movie will be written by R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the 1999 version, and directed by Mark Waters, whose credits include Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, Variety reported.

He's All That will be Easterling's acting debut.

