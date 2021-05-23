The "SNL" Cast Got Real About How Tough This Year Has Been

Live from New York, it's been a really, really weird year.



The cast of Saturday Night Live paid tribute to all of the grueling, heartbreaking, and head-scratching moments from the past year during the cold open of this week's episode, the finale of a season truly unlike any other.

"We went from doing very weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person," Bowen Yang said.

"Everyone else was leaving New York, but Lorne [Michaels] was like, 'we should go back, for comedy,'" Ego Nwodim joked about the show's decision to return to taping before a live audience last fall.

From getting a COVID test alongside pop star Adele, to performing for audiences of exhausted doctors and nurses, the cast reflected on how the pandemic touched every aspect of producing SNL's latest season.

"One time, and this is true, in the middle of our show a guy in the audience was just reading a medical textbook," Cecily Strong said.